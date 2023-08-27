The Advertiser - Cessnock
NSW NPLM: Weston beaten 1-0 by Charlestown in minor semi-final

Updated August 28 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 8:09am
Weston were defeated 1-0 by Charlestown in the NNSW NPLM minor semi-final at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday, August 27. Picture by ANFN
Charlestown expect to be without two key players in their NPL men's preliminary final rematch with Broadmeadow after a gritty 1-0 win over Weston in the minor semi-final on Sunday at Lisle Carr Oval.

