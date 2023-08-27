CESSNOCK captain-coach Harry Siejka couldn't help but feel a sense of "deja vu".
Leading a Newcastle Rugby League preliminary final only to be run down in the closing stages and fall just shy of a title shot.
The Goannas have been eliminated at the same stage of competition for a second straight season - by Macquarie 12 months ago and Souths on Saturday.
"I felt like we did enough throughout that game to win it," Siejka told the ACM following a 28-22 loss to the Lions at Kurri Sportsground.
"It was the same as last year, probably did enough and in the last 20 minutes we lost it. I think that's what's most disappointing, it was almost like deja vu."
Having conceded the opening points, Cessnock dominated the first half which featured a double to winger Honeti Tuha (taking his season tally to 26). They led 14-4 at the main break.
Souths again struck first but the Goannas made it 20-10 and eventually put themselves ahead 22-16 with Sam Clune's second penalty goal in the 64th minute.
Siejka suffered a hamstring injury and left the field with around half-an-hour remaining. Souths went on to score three tries during that period.
"I did it [hamstring] in the warm-up, felt it go a little bit. I got a bit of strapping round it, come good and got through the first half okay," the halfback said.
"I came out for the second half and it tightened up over half-time. I kept going and going, I could feel it getting tighter and tighter.
"I put up a bomb and felt the pop when I kicked it. My fault, probably should have prepared a bit better, but that's footy and just very frustrating."
Siejka said "don't take anything away from Souths, they were good, but I felt like we were the better team for a lot of that game".
Retiring pair Kori Barber and Josh Charles were forefront of his mind after the full-time whistle.
"I feel sorry for the boys because they deserve better, guys like Kori Barber and Josh Charles, they put in so much work and to fall short," Siejka said.
"It's a cruel game at times, the highs are so high and the lows are so low. You are your own worst enemy when you don't win games of footy like that.
"I saw in the sheds everyone hurting really badly after that one."
Siejka also noted a "couple of 50-50 calls probably didn't help our cause either", in particular a knock on awarded to Souths late in the second half with Ryan Glanville helping to level the scores from the ensuing set.
In terms of looking ahead the Cessnock mentor, signed until the end of 2026, was keen for his mostly-retained squad to take a break before setting sights on next year's showdown.
"Both years [2022, 2023] we've deserved to be there, but haven't quite got there," he said.
"Whether that's down to coaching or whatever else, I'll have a look at what I'm doing and see if I can do anything different.
"Hopefully next year I'm sitting here talking about going into a grand final and no coming third. It's definitely disappointing."
