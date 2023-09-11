David Smith is the most successful rider in the history of the Central Coast Cup after the host rider claimed top honours on Sunday.
The long track event, held at Somersby near Gosford, staged two days of quality close-fought action with tense finales in all the classes.
The eight-lap senior cup final was dominated by Smith who scored an emphatic victory. Most eyes were fixed on the battle for the minor placings which was only resolved at the last corner when Brayden Gay pulled off a stunning pass to grab second place ahead of Luke Bush, Cody Lewis, Jayden Rodgers and Angus Hutchinson
Bush, from the Hunter Motor Cycle Club, won the MX Open class after finishing third in the Cup.
Fellow young guns Lewis and Blake Wilby finished in the minor placings in the MX Open and Pro 450 finals with Smith capping an excellent weekend, taking first place.
Hutchinson won the Pro 250 class while the over-35s again turned on their share of thrills with Anthony Farrell outpointing Josh McCosker after close battles in all five rounds.
In the junior cup, Gold Coast rider Bodie Paige got to the lead early and although Lachlan Russell stayed close to him for several laps, Paige was ultimately a clear winner.
Bodie Paige had earlier won the 4-stroke class for the under-13s to under-16s, while Jayden Holder won the 2-stroke class.
The most dominant rider on the weekend was recently crowned Australian champion Cohen McCosker who won all three classes he entered, winning in all five rounds in each of those classes despite a few close battles.
The junior girls' races were as good as any action and it took an overtaking move by Holly Hope-Hodgetts late in the last round to get the better of Amelia Kotze and recent Australian champion Romee Flewell-Smith.
Other junior class winners were Jake Paige, Hayden Duggan, Jed Fyffe and Zac Brady.
Saturday' programme wrapped up with a series of shoot-out one lap dashes for both seniors and juniors which were well received as a variety from longer races.
The winners were David Smith and Bodie Paige in what was an omen for bigger successes for both on Sunday.
The local St Johns First Aid benefited from the gate takings from the meeting and most pleasingly had only a few racing incidents to attend to.
