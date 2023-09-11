The Advertiser - Cessnock
David Smith makes history with win at Central Coast Cup long track

By Peter Baker
Updated September 12 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
David Smith competes in the Central Coast Cup on Sunday, September 10 at the Allen Park track at Somersby. Picture by David Lamont
David Smith is the most successful rider in the history of the Central Coast Cup after the host rider claimed top honours on Sunday.

