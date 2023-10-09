Josh Pickering has enjoyed a night to remember, staring in Sheffield's historic come-from-behind grand final victory in the British Speedway Premiership.
Pickering's Tigers defeated Ipswich after trailing by 18 points after the first leg to win the club's first title.
The Heddon Greta rider was central to the win on Thursday, October 6. Ipswich had drawn level on aggregate at Owlerton after the Tigers had wiped out the earlier deficit and gone ahead.
That was until Pickering and Jye Etheridge slammed in a huge 5-1 win for the Tigers in Heat 14 with Pickering passing Keynan Rew for second place.
The margin proved too great for the Witches to reel in. For Hunter speedway star and Ipswich rider Jason Doyle it was a disappointing result after another stellar season.
Ipswich's run to the grand final was one of the big stories of 2023 after they finished the regular season in fourth - Sheffield finished third. The Tigers are the first club to win the title after finishing outside the top two.
"Just unbelievable. The commitment from the team and the will to win all started straight after Tuesday night on the group chat believing we could turn it around," Sheffield boss Simon Stead told britishspeedway.co.uk.
"I'm really pleased that we managed to do it and really pleased that we managed to do it here in front of our home supporters."
"I'm reluctant to single any one rider out as tonight was always going to be about a really solid team performance, and when you look down the scorechart, every single one of them did their bit."
