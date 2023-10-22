A race like no other, the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix is set to return to the streets of Cessnock on Sunday, November 5.
Created in 2014, the grand prix is the only race of its type run on suburban streets.
After a hiatus through the COVID pandemic, the race returned to great success in 2022 - breaking attendance records.
Motoring journalist and race committee member Will Hagon said the race was born out of financial struggle.
"Back in about 2013 (the Cessnock Motorcycle Club) was in trouble and Dave Robinson was president of the club and Darren Culley was the one on the committee who said we might have to wind this up, we're broke," he said.
"It was rescued by the Posite Bike Grand Prix by Darren Culley saying hey why don't we have a race with these things?
"The slowest, least powerful, smallest and at the time cheapest bikes or competition machines you could buy, and has it ever grown."
The postie bike is an iconic Honda CT110 Australia Post motorcycle with competitors allowed to modify the aesthetic and handling of the bike to fit the rider. More than 60 competitors are expected to line-up in a fortnight.
For dirt bike rider Jason Gunther it will be his fifth, a change of pace from his usual racing, which includes the famous Finke Desert Race.
"I love it, it's really good fun. I rode motocross and supercross when I was a kid but it's good fun and I love doing it," he said.
Gunther said the racing is completely different to other events, especially on the cornering and navigating the streets, which can cause issues with bumps and loose gravel.
"I think we came 13th overall last year with a couple of crashes along the way," he said.
Seraphine O'Brien confirmed the challenging nature of the racing after a series of spills in her first race last year and said this year her main aim is staying upright.
The race has become a key feature in the Cessnock event calendar and 44 companies and organisations are providing support. Cessnock Mitsubishi is once again naming rights sponsor.
"What a wonderful event we can put on where it is free for everyone to go and watch," general manager Scott Harris said.
"In this day and age with the cost of living, to be able to turn up and watch an event all day for free and watch these guys run around, the brave ones that can do it. I just think it's wonderful for the town."
Aside from the sponsorship support, the event is largely run with the help of volunteers. The grid girls volunteer their time, not just on race day but also in the promotion of the event while Cessnock Correctional Centre donates their support, cleaning up after the end of the race.
