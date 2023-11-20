A team of dedicated students from Kitchener Public School conquered the 18 kilometre Kododa Challenge, and to top it off, they have the first place trophy to show for their efforts.
The team of eight students, Amateal, Bodhi, Jacob, Kalin, Lane, Lincoln, Riley and Seb embarked on the trek, alongside teachers Miss Alex and Miss Boorer.
Principal at Kitchener Public School, Cat Boorer said the track was steep, rocky and rough.
"I am so proud of each of these students for their amazing effort and their training efforts for this event," she said.
It was the school's first year competing, as well as the first time the challenge was held at Lake Macquarie.
Miss Boorer said the students who were aged between 10 and 12-years-old were all cheering each other on throughout the trek.
"The ones who were faster would wait at the top of the hills to ensure we crossed each checkpoint as a team," she said.
"If you crossed any checkpoints by yourself, you were disqualified."
Their team name was Team Kitch and Miss Boorer said they crossed the finish line as one big team.
Miss Boorer who has been a teacher for 20 years, said it was one of her proudest moments.
"We had students of all different paces and fitness levels but there was no negativity and it was purely positive encouragement," she said.
"To top it off our team won the School Cup, as we were the first school team across the line."
Miss Boorer who has competed in Ironman triathlons before, said she is quite competitive but it wasn't about winning at all.
"I wanted the kids to realise that there's going to be so many difficult things that they're going to come across in the lives but if you know you can climb 18 kilometres of hills, then you can pretty much do anything," she said.
Miss Boorer said they've got students who have already put their hands up to compete in next years challenge.
"We've already got our kids ready and rearing to go for next year," she said.
