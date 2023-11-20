The Advertiser - Cessnock
Monday, 20 November 2023
Kitchener Public School take out top spot in Kokoda Challenge

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
November 20 2023 - 2:02pm
Kitchener Public School students were crowned the winning champs of the Kokoda Challenge. Picture supplied
Kitchener Public School students were crowned the winning champs of the Kokoda Challenge. Picture supplied

A team of dedicated students from Kitchener Public School conquered the 18 kilometre Kododa Challenge, and to top it off, they have the first place trophy to show for their efforts.

