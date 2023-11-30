The Advertiser - Cessnock
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Latest News

Anna Weatherup releases new album at Usher Tinkler Wines

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
November 30 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Weatherup will release Crossing The Sea Live on vinyl at Usher Tinkler Wines on November 30. Picture by Heath Bennett
Anna Weatherup will release Crossing The Sea Live on vinyl at Usher Tinkler Wines on November 30. Picture by Heath Bennett

Ever since moving to Cessnock 11 years ago singer-songwriter Anna Weatherup's life has been immersed in her passions for music and wine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.