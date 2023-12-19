Pokolbin restaurant Circa 1876 named in OpenTable's Top 50 list

Pokolbin restaurant Circa 1876 has been named in OpenTable's Top 50 list.
Circa 1876 is well-known for its fine wine and modern Australian cuisine, and it stood out for its great reviews from diners and visitors who rated the venue as great for romance and special occasions.
Senior Director Sales and Services APAC at OpenTable Drew Bowering said the reviews speak for themselves.
"We know that diners look at reviews to decide whether that venue is the perfect place for that celebration or lazy long lunch in the vines, and Circa 1876 has delivered on the diner experience," he said.
General Manager at Circa 1876 Patrick Rodgers said he is thrilled for the team.
"From the kitchen to the front of house service staff, they just put so much into what they do and they're passion for food and service is always evident and it's nice for that to be recognised," he said.
"It's been really nice celebrating the win with the team."
Circa 1876 has taken out a number of wins over the years including regional restaurant of the year but to Mr Rodgers knowledge this is the team's first OpenTable Top 50 list win.
"We put so much work into what we do here with our service, food and our executive of those two things and when it wins and pays off, it's really rewarding," he said.
"We're excited for what 2024 brings."
Mr Bowering said regional restaurants made up over half of the venues on the Top 50 list, which is a testament to the incredible foodie scene that can be found in regional Australia.
"These establishments are some of the best representations of what makes Australia's regional dining truly unique, showcasing the commitment to fresh, local ingredients in wine regions that are popular with tourists," he said.
