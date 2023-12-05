Cessnock City Council has announced the five winners of their Responsible Pet Ownership sticker design competition at Maybury Peace Park, Weston.
Students from Kindergarten through to Year 6 in the Cessnock local government area had the opportunity to show off their artistic skills, with the chance to have their artwork featured on council's ranger vehicles.
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said it is important to educate the community about responsible pet ownership as early as possible.
"Cessnock council's ranger services team work hard to educate the community about their responsibilities to their pets," he said.
"This competition is a great way to creatively engage the young people of our community and teach them how to ensure their pets are safe, happy and healthy."
Student entrants designed their artwork for one of five topics including, 'Shut the Gate, 'Protect Your Mate', 'Collar and Tag', 'Walking on a Lead', 'Caring for Your Pet' and Exercising Your Pet'.
The winners for each category were:
This year marked the second year council has run this popular school-based competition, which promotes responsible pet ownership within the community in a fun and creative way.
