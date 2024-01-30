Reunion event Old Koalas Day returns to Weston in May for a day of mateship

Kearsley United Soccer Club will again be hosting a reunion event at Rockwell Automation Park, Weston, following its great success last year with more than 70 people in attendance.
Although the Kearsley club folded in 1995, the reunion didn't stop people from attending, with players as far back as the 1960's attending.
Old Koalas Day will be held on Sunday, May 5, and is a great opportunity for former coaches, players and committee to reminisce over old times.
The reunion will commence at 12.30pm at Weston Workers Club, before heading to Rockwell Automation Park for the 2.30pm game.
Family, fans and friends are also welcome to attend on the day.
Email kearsleykoalassc@gmail.com to let the organisers know if you can make it and they will add you to the email list to receive updates about the event.
