NSW Women Award recognition for Cessnock sisters Matilda and Bronte

Cessnock sisters Matilda and Bronte Gibson have been named recipients of the Ones to Watch award at the NSW Women of the Year Awards.
In it's twelfth year, the NSW Women of the Year awards were established to recognise women and girls whose bravery, skill and passion has inspired their communities.
Matilda and Bronte's mum Mellissa Gibson said herself and the girl's dad Bryce are very proud of the pair.
"We are raising strong daughters that know that actions big or small can make a difference," she said.
Matilda is a Year 8 student leader at St Philip's Christian College Cessnock and is a youth ambassador for Cessnock City Council.
In the past 12 months, Matilda has donated her time and money to a number of charities including Ronald McDonald's Dance for Sick Kids and Swim for Sick Kids, raising more than $3000.
She has also used pocket money to purchase school supplies for the Backpack Venture for kids in need as well as toys for the Friends With Dignity charity.
Matilda also enjoys personally delivering hand-written Christmas cards for nursing home residents in the Cessnock area.
A Year 6 student at St Philip's Christian College Cessnock Bronte Gibson is passionate about giving back to her community.
At age ten, Bronte bought a number of grocery items to support a young homeless woman she saw crying at the local supermarket.
Bronte received an appreciation award for her community and charitable work from Cessnock City Council at their 2024 Australia Day Awards.
Mrs Gibson said her daughters believe in their own abilities, dream big and break through barriers.
"The girls were inspired by hearing about all the woman nominated and the winners and came away more inspired," she said.
The Ones to Watch award recognises girls and young women between seven and 15-years-old who demonstrate a single act or ongoing acts of kindness to help and support those around them.
The program showcases up to ten girls who will be recognised and profiled as part of the 2024 NSW Women of the Year Awards campaign and ceremony as the next generation of rising stars.
The awards were held at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on March 7.
