A Year of Saving: Top Tips To Help You Combat Debt In 2024

Learn tips and strategies that can help you take control of your own finances and overcome financial difficulty. Picture Shutterstock

As we are stepping into a new year, many of us are reflecting on how we spent money in 2023, and are ready to set up a brand new plan for saving money.



For some of us, the purpose of working everyday is to combat debt and eventually achieve financial freedom.



To combat financial instability, you need strong dedication, clear planning and a commitment to see out a change in your lifestyle.



You will also need to turn your plan into a lifestyle habit, so you can combat your debt, once and for all.



In this article, we're going to explore some tips and strategies that can help you take control of your own finances and overcome financial difficulty in the coming new year.

1. Use the right credit card

Selecting the appropriate credit card can make a significant difference in your journey to combating debt. The best way to choose a credit card is to find those with a low interest rate, good reward programs, and minimal starting fee. If your debt is starting to pile up, you'll find your interest rates make those amounts climb a lot faster. A balance transfer credit card can help you move your debt over to a different card without accruing extra interest, and some even offer 0% interest for between 6 - 12 months.

You can also use a balance transfer card like other credit cards to earn extra points which can be exchanged for different rewards. Choosing the right credit card is a strategic move that will help you manage and reduce your debt more efficiently than simply sticking with what you already have out of habit.

2. Create a realistic budget

Everyone knows that keeping a budget is a good idea, but not everyone knows exactly how to create one that is realistic, accurate, and genuinely helpful. Start by creating a thorough financial plan, which involves keeping track of your expenses to understand where you spend your income. Write down your financial goals, your debt, and any large or consistent spending amounts you see on the horizon. This will help you better manage your money and stay on top of your repayments, even when birthdays and Christmas roll around.

Another way to create a helpful budget is to categorize your spending into essentials and non-essentials, which will let you identify any items you can cut down on to reduce your spending. If you follow these guidelines, you can make a realistic financial plan that allows you to have a sustainable budget.

3. Emergency personal funding

To achieve financial stability, you should always have an emergency fund that can protect you from unforeseen debt. There can be unpredictable accidents that happen anytime and require large sums to be taken care of appropriately. In these cases, it will be a lifesaver to have a financial cushion to prevent you from accumulating overwhelming debt or facing severe financial hardships.

Aim to save at least 3 - 6 months worth of living expenses in your emergency fund. You can reach this goal by consistently saving a small amount of money that still leaves you comfortable in the present. This emergency fund will act as a safety net to help you handle unexpected costs in times of crisis. It's also smart to sign up for life insurance, and avoid hefty hospital bills, should something happen.

4. Consult an expert

If you want to make good use of your money and combat debt, why not seek professional advice and education on financial matters to provide you with valuable insights into managing your debt. Book in a session with a financial advisor that you trust. The advisor will let you know how to manage your debt efficiently by providing you with a detailed financial plan, and may teach you some tips and strategies to help your situation. They're experts, and they've seen it all before, so don't feel ashamed or embarrassed to ask for professional help.

If financial consulting is not what you want, you can also consider joining financial workshops to know more about how you can help yourself. Through education, you'll feel empowered to make the right choices when you are facing a financial dilemma and developing a sustainable plan for the future.

5. Increase your sources of income

Earning more income is always a good solution to accelerating the debt repayment process. Apart from your normal job, explore other opportunities such as freelance work or casual jobs to earn some extra cash. This can help to provide additional income to serve as an emergency fund, or to make extra payments for your debt.

This extra investment will improve your overall financial situation and help you achieve long-term financial goals. Besides, it also provides you with more flexibility and control over your money.

6. Celebrate every small step

Last but not least, remember to always celebrate small victories. Repaying debt can be a long and exhausting process, and it can be tough to stay motivated when the end still seems far from sight.

Whenever you have achieved a milestone, such as paying off debt for a month, or racking up significant savings, try to reward yourself with an activity you love doing, or a small gift to yourself. This will act as a positive reinforcement that will enhance your motivation and keep you going.

