Hunter Correctional Centre inmates power up to repair and donate lawn mowers

A unique program at Hunter Correctional Centre is about to power up again.
Over the course of eight weeks, inmates will work towards their Certificate II in Outdoor Power Equipment Technology and will repair small motors and donate the refurbished items to those in need.
Hunter prison's education services coordinator Brody Marshall said it's the second time the course has run, following great success the first time around.
"The 20 inmates who completed the course last time worked on the engines, which were donated to the centre by prison staff and community members in various conditions and states of disrepair," he said.
"They dismantled more than 30 engines, diagnosing faults, carrying-out repairs, and salvaging parts and successfully restored 10 lawn mowers and four whipper snippers to good worker order."
The restored lawn mowers and whipper snippers were then donated to local community housing provider Hume Housing.
Mr Marshall said the inmates even tackled an outboard motor, which was sourced from a local Surf Life Saving Club and donated by senior correctional officer Christopher Hampton.
"This was a wonderful joint venture between CSNSW, TAFE NSW and Community Housing, with the course bringing about change not just for the inmates but for the wider community who benefit from the donations," he said.
Acting Corrective Services NSW Commissioner Leon Taylor said the course was popular with inmates, with many of them naturally hands-on and able to learn quickly.
"We want to offer inmates the chance to do courses that they find engaging and will give them practical skills they can really put to use in their day-to-day home lives," he said.
"The courses also give them a better shot at gaining meaningful employment post-custody."
