Veneers vs implants: What's the difference?

Looking to improve your smile? Maybe you have a few chips, or your teeth are looking a little yellow. Maybe you had to have a tooth pulled. For those who are unhappy with the way your smile looks, you've probably heard of veneers and implants when considering a way to fix your teeth. When deciding what will be the better option, do you know the differences between the two?
Well, you've come to the right place, as we're going to break down the differences between these two dental treatments to help you better understand and make the right choice.
When you take a look at all the A-listers' photographs before they were famous, you might notice their smiles have changed dramatically. More often than not, people will often get veneers to get the perfect smile for the cameras.
Dental veneers are thin, tooth-coloured shells that will be attached to the front of your teeth in order to improve the appearance of your smile. Veneers are an excellent option for cosmetic dental issues like covering breaks, chips, gaps and stains on your teeth.
Veneers are typically made from resin-composite or porcelain materials, and they are permanently bonded to your teeth. The most common application of veneers is on the top eight front teeth, which is typically done to create a more toothy, symmetrical smile.
Veneers are a cosmetic treatment that is often very expensive. The price of the procedure may vary from person to person, depending on the type of veneer you choose and how many teeth you want to fix. On average, a porcelain veneer can cost up to $2,000 per tooth.
While getting veneers can be a pricey endeavour, it's often a very satisfactory procedure, and there are many ways you can pay for your veneers. Paying for veneers with a payment plan makes it more accessible, so you can get your dental makeover.
Dental implants are also used to improve the appearance of your smile. However, its function is to replace damaged or missing teeth. They are synthetic teeth with metal (screw-like posts) that are surgically secured into your jawbone. Implants are a great alternative to bridgework or dentures as they offer a more secure fit.
Getting implants requires dental surgery, so it can be a very expensive procedure. Generally, the price of dental implants ranges anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000. However, additional costs need to be considered depending on the implant's complexity and if there are pre-existing maxillofacial or dental issues where teeth need to be removed.
For those who purely have a cosmetic issue or want to improve the appearance of their smile and don't have any other issues, veneers are the way to go. Veneers are perfect for covering up the little imperfections and insecurities to give you a bolder, more beautiful smile.
Dental implants are the ideal solution to getting that perfect smile for anyone who wants to improve the appearance of their smile but has underlying dental issues or missing or cracked teeth.
The bottom line is that both veneers and tooth implants can improve the appearance of your teeth and, in doing so, your smile. However, they are drastically different procedures, with dental implants being a surgical procedure while veneers are minimally invasive. So, when looking to get your perfect pearly whites, consider if it is just a simple cosmetic issue that needs to be restored or if there is an underlying or major reconstruction needed.