Veneers vs implants: What's the difference?

We break down the differences between implants and veneers to help you decide which way to go. Picture Shutterstock

Looking to improve your smile? Maybe you have a few chips, or your teeth are looking a little yellow. Maybe you had to have a tooth pulled. For those who are unhappy with the way your smile looks, you've probably heard of veneers and implants when considering a way to fix your teeth. When deciding what will be the better option, do you know the differences between the two?

Well, you've come to the right place, as we're going to break down the differences between these two dental treatments to help you better understand and make the right choice.

What are veneers?

When you take a look at all the A-listers' photographs before they were famous, you might notice their smiles have changed dramatically. More often than not, people will often get veneers to get the perfect smile for the cameras.

Dental veneers are thin, tooth-coloured shells that will be attached to the front of your teeth in order to improve the appearance of your smile. Veneers are an excellent option for cosmetic dental issues like covering breaks, chips, gaps and stains on your teeth.

Veneers are typically made from resin-composite or porcelain materials, and they are permanently bonded to your teeth. The most common application of veneers is on the top eight front teeth, which is typically done to create a more toothy, symmetrical smile.

Pros

Veneers are natural-looking, so you can achieve a smile that doesn't look artificial and is an easy way to whiten and brighten your smile

Getting veneers is a minimally invasive procedure that can, in some cases, be done without the use of anaesthesia

Veneers can easily fix minor cosmetic issues like chips, minor breaks, gaps, and stains to help you achieve a near-perfect smile

Having veneers put in actually restores the look of damaged enamel on your teeth

Veneers are relatively easy to maintain, and they are fairly stain-resistant, so you'll have a whiter and brighter smile for decades

Cons

Veneers are prone to chipping and cracking, so you'll need to take extra care when eating certain foods

In most cases, dentists need to permanently change the natural structure of your teeth in place the veneers correctly, which makes this procedure irreversible

Veneers are very expensive

Some people may experience a temporary heightened sensitivity to hot and cold temperatures after the first few days of getting veneers

How much do veneers cost?

Veneers are a cosmetic treatment that is often very expensive. The price of the procedure may vary from person to person, depending on the type of veneer you choose and how many teeth you want to fix. On average, a porcelain veneer can cost up to $2,000 per tooth.

While getting veneers can be a pricey endeavour, it's often a very satisfactory procedure, and there are many ways you can pay for your veneers. Paying for veneers with a payment plan makes it more accessible, so you can get your dental makeover.

What are dental implants?

Dental implants are also used to improve the appearance of your smile. However, its function is to replace damaged or missing teeth. They are synthetic teeth with metal (screw-like posts) that are surgically secured into your jawbone. Implants are a great alternative to bridgework or dentures as they offer a more secure fit.

Pros

Due to the nature of dental implants being screwed into your jaw, they are incredibly durable, and they last longer than other alternatives

Dental implants may help prevent bone loss as it has a noticeable effect on preserving the alveolar ridge by lowering the bone reabsorption rate

Getting dental implants offers a natural-looking smile and feel when replacing teeth

Teeth implants may restore the cosmetic appearance of your face

Dental implants may help to restore your bite force

Cons

Dental implants are very expensive, especially if they require removing teeth or addressing other issues

Dental implants require surgery and, therefore, are more invasive

In some cases, getting a dental implant may require a dental bone graft

Will take multiple dental appointments over 6 to 12 months

How much do dental implants cost?

Getting implants requires dental surgery, so it can be a very expensive procedure. Generally, the price of dental implants ranges anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000. However, additional costs need to be considered depending on the implant's complexity and if there are pre-existing maxillofacial or dental issues where teeth need to be removed.

Who should get veneers?

For those who purely have a cosmetic issue or want to improve the appearance of their smile and don't have any other issues, veneers are the way to go. Veneers are perfect for covering up the little imperfections and insecurities to give you a bolder, more beautiful smile.

Who should get dental implants?

Dental implants are the ideal solution to getting that perfect smile for anyone who wants to improve the appearance of their smile but has underlying dental issues or missing or cracked teeth.

Final thoughts