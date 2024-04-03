Cessnock divers make an impressive splash at Hunter diving championships

A group of eight students from Cessnock High School made an impressive splash at the Hunter Region Springboard and Platform Diving Championships last month.
In a milestone for Cessnock High School, all eight divers earned a place in the Hunter Region Diving Team.
They will compete at the NSW Combined High Schools State Championships in May.
For the past two years, Year 10 student Ivy Taylor was the school's sole representative in the diving team with her performances earning her medals at the CHS State Championships.
In preparation for the Hunter trials, the students committed to rigorous training sessions before school on Friday mornings and were guided by head teacher of PDHPE Ty Swadling, who is an experienced former national level diver himself.
Mr Swadling said the accomplishment is truly remarkable.
"Qualifying for team selection demanded not only securing a position within the top 5 for their respective age groups but also meeting the stringent diving eligibility requirements," he said.
Hamish McClellan took out first place in the 13 years boys springboard, with Ivy Taylor claiming first place in the 16 years girls springboard.
Second place went to Indiana Clow for 14 years girls springboard and second place for Lucy Miles in the 16 years girls springboard.
Elizabeth Strietberger-Sams was third in the 14 years girls springboard and Abigale Prater was also third in the 16 years girls springboard.
Scarlett Cox was fourth in the 13 years girls springboard.
Mr Swadling said as a school community they take immense pride in their dedication and perseverance and their willingness to step outside their comfort zones.
"These achievements not only highlight the talent within our student body but also serve as inspiration for future endeavours in school sport pathways," he said.
The students will compete at the State Championships at Homebush in May.
