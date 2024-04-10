Mount View High student Angus McGrath honoured with arts scholarship award

The Pokolbin branch of Arts National recently presented a series of fascinating lectures covering a broad range of art topics, as well as presented their annual scholarship award.
Speakers from Australia and the United Kingdom presented a lecture and visual presentation at Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC), covering a range of topics such as ancient architecture.
On March 25, the Pokolbin branch of Arts National presented their annual visual and performing arts scholarship award to Mount View High School student Angus McGrath.
The award is valued at $500 and is to be used by the scholarship winner to put towards their art studies for the HSC.
Abbey Gardiner received a runner-up award valued at $250 and Rylan Staley and Nate Fennell both received a highly commended award.
The Pokolbin branch of Arts National next lecture will be by Andy McConnell who will be discussing a history of wine, its rituals and its vessels at PACC on May 6 at 7pm.
The cost for an individual lecture is $35.
For more information about lectures and membership, visit: www.artsnationalpokolbin.org or email members@artsnationalhunter.org.au
