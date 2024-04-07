The Advertiser - Cessnock
Bears snap losing streak to hand Charlestown first loss of season

By Tim Klingbiel
April 8 2024 - 8:09am
Weston Bears defeated Charlestown 3-1. File picture by Jonathan Carroll.
A brace and assist for Chris Hatfield has ended the Weston Bears losing streak and handed Charlestown their first loss of season.

