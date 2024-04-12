Cessnock High School named on most improved list for 2023 HSC results

Cessnock High School is one of three Hunter schools who are among the most improved list for 2023 Higher School Certificate (HSC) in NSW public schools.
To recognise its most improved schools, the NSW Department of Education used top two and top three band HSC data from the Centre of Education Statistics and Evaluation.
Cessnock High School principal Peter Riley said it was great to get recognition for both the students and the staff.
"We've been doing a lot of work when it comes to the HSC so it's really great to see," he said.
"For a school to receive that type of recognition is a fantastic result."
To improve their HSC results in the past few years, Cessnock High School has implemented quality teaching in the classroom.
"We have also implemented a really strategic professional learning program to support the development of staff and provide high quality training for staff around the delivery of HSC courses," Mr Riley said.
Cessnock High School's senior learning centre is another asset to the school when it comes to HSC learning and Mr Riley said it continues to develop each year.
"We have a staff member up there at all times and if students are off class or they need extra support, there's a specific person just to focus on Year 11 and Year 12 students," he said.
It is Cessnock High School's first time on the most improved HSC list and Mr Riley said they've come a long way in their practices.
"Band 1 and band 2 results have almost become extinct and we've been able to move those students into band 4, band 5 and even band 6 results," he said.
