The Advertiser - Cessnock
The Advertiser - Cessnock's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Our People

Cessnock High School named on most improved list for 2023 HSC results

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
April 12 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock High School principal Peter Riley with Year 12 school captains. Picture supplied
Cessnock High School principal Peter Riley with Year 12 school captains. Picture supplied

Cessnock High School is one of three Hunter schools who are among the most improved list for 2023 Higher School Certificate (HSC) in NSW public schools.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.