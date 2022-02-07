The Advertiser - Cessnock
Major upgrade for Carmichael Park

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated February 7 2022 - 1:23am, first published 1:00am
YOUTH PRECINCT: Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal has a hit with the Bellbird Blasters under-11s cricket team in the nets at Carmichael Park.

New cricket nets, a multipurpose court and rebound wall will be built at Carmichael Park, Bellbird after Cessnock City Council secured a $648,640 grant from the NSW Government's Regional Sport Facility Fund.

