Shared pathway to connect Cessnock to Nulkaba

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated February 13 2022 - 10:19pm, first published February 11 2022 - 1:00am
CONNECTIVITY: Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal takes his sons Ethan and Caleb for a ride along Wine Country Drive.

A shared pathway from central Cessnock to the fringe of the vineyards will be built after Cessnock City Council secured a $3 million grant from the NSW Government.

