The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cracked pavers a 'bad legacy': Olsen

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated February 15 2022 - 9:58pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'BAD LEGACY': Cessnock councillor Ian Olsen is requesting a report on the Cooper Street upgrade, which he calls a 'major failure'. Picture: Krystal Sellars

The problem-plagued pavers in the Cessnock CBD will be back on the agenda at the council's first ordinary meeting of the new term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.