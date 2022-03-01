State honour for Ellena

Ellena Morris has taught thousands of Hunter kids to swim, and at 78 years old, she still spends up to 60 hours a week in the pool.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
