The Weston Bears defeated Adamstown Rosebud 1-0 in their rescheduled round five fixture at Adamstown on Wednesday night.
After a serious injury to goalkeeper Stuart Plant curtailed last Friday night's away game at Magic Park, the Bears travelled once again for a fixture under lights.
This time, they would take on a side with a somewhat less auspicious start to the season in Adamstown Rosebud, who were yet to claim a point in their opening five games of 2022.
Walking out to the strains of The Boys Are Back In Town, the Bears looked buoyed by the news that their experienced custodian had been cleared of any lasting damage, though the assignment facing replacement keeper Jacob Zissis could scarcely be underestimated, with big gloves to fill.
A long distance header from outside the box by a rampaging Sam Kamper in the fourth minute after the hosts failed to clear a corner tested Buds gloveman Tom Jenkin with an awkward bounce, but he was equal to the task.
Cooper Buswell found himself in acres of space in prime real estate in the ninth minute with the goal at his mercy, but his strike from barely ten yards went into orbit.
A minute later, Anthony Wood looked dangerous at the other end, scything through the Bears defence and unleashing a strike that trundled into the right post. A meaty challenge in the 14th minute saw Zac Sneddon come off second best, but the Weston fullback was able to return to his feet. Former Bear Kaleb Cox was assigned free kick duties, but his looping long ball was easily dealt with by the visitors' defence.
Paul Sichalwe's shapely back stick cross in the following minute found the head of Michael McGlinchey, but his attempt was lofted just over the bar and landed on the roof of the net. A dangerous low ball from Sneddon in the 16th minute found Moustafa Mohammad, but the Dutch import could not quite get the ball out from his feet and failed to turn the opportunity into a strike on goal.
Mohammad had another chance in the 19th minute, taking possession in a dangerous area, but despite some clean contact, his acute angled strike finished wide of the target. Ninety seconds later he turned provider for McGlinchey, whose stab was blocked by the feet of Jenkin. Kamper was unable to create any threat on his follow up, which bounced awkwardly before connection.
A superbly-weighted cross field ball from McGlinchey in the 21st minute evaded the Buds' defence and found Chris Hurley one-on-one, but his inside-out sidefoot attempt was comfortably parried away by Jenkin.
Mohammad's 27th minute through ball showed sleight-of-foot to break through the Adamstown line and find Hurley, who snuck in a fraction of a second before Jenkin could snatch the ball away from his feet, but the hurried attempt bobbled into the base of the right post.
Wood's counter-attack aside, it had been one-way traffic for the opening half hour of the contest, though the visitors rather frustratingly had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard. Wood threatened once more in the 32nd minute with a half chance, but he was unable to evade the attentions of Morris, who comfortably cleared the ball away for a corner.
Mohammad's inadvertent heavy contact with Oliver Davies after an attempted strike saw him issued a caution by the referee and for a moment seemed to have put Davies out of commission, but the Buds defender was able to rejoin play after a brief physio intervention.
A 40th minute brain fade from stand-in keeper Zissis gifted the Buds an opportunity from a soft and misdirected goal kick, but an impatient Narveen Richardson pulled the trigger too early and opted for an audacious chip rather than surging forth and fashioning a higher percentage attempt. Predictably enough, the difficult-to-execute strike finished over the bar, and Zissis' blushes were thus ultimately spared.
Hurley found space once more in the 41st minute, riding a couple of challenges to bear down on Jenkin once more; this time, he made no mistake, carrying the ball deep into the box and forcing Jenkin to commit before calmly slotting low to the Adamstown captain's right to open the scoring. It was a richly-deserved goal at a point in the game where Weston could easily have been up four or five.
The Bears' sustained assault on the hosts' goal showed no signs of abating. Sneddon's long range curled attempt in the first minute of added time lacked the power to trouble Jenkin, but the intent was as positive as ever and the visitors were collectively showing zero intent to rest on their laurels and defend their slender lead.
Re-entering the fray to Stuck In The Middle With You, the Bears would be looking to continue having fun with their football, but less than a minute in, it was nearly a case of 'clowns to the left' and 'jokers to the right' as a lax passage of defensive play allowed Wood an opportunity. The Buds attacker looked to be his side's primary outlet, but his evening was thus far lacking end product and so it would prove once more on this occasion.
Hurley's 48th minute snapshot on the turn whizzed just wide of the Adamstown goal. McGlinchey had a crack a minute later, his powerful low drive thudding into the legs of a desperate Buds defender.
The following quarter-hour saw a more resilient Buds defence look to slow the volume of attacks from the visitors. A 60th minute raid from Mohammad looked promising, but the attentions of his marker were just enough to ensure the strike at the end of it lacked the pace and verve to trouble Jenkin.
Wood's 64th minute header off a deft Licata cross forced a fine save from Zissis to prevent an equaliser, and suddenly the hosts had their tails up. Five minutes virtually camped in the Weston half failed to produce a breakthrough though, and the Bears were able to alleviate the pressure and turn the tide back in their favour.
Heavy contact from Kamper in the 69th minute saw a groggy Cal Eardley grounded for a couple of minutes, but after a rudimentary head injury assessment he was given the all clear to rejoin proceedings.
The Buds were forced to defend their line for several minutes including a few close calls, most notably a headed near-own goal from a Hurley corner, but made their way to the other end in the 78th minute. A deep Eardley cross was met well by the head of Kyle Munns, but his attempt finished just wide of the left post. It would be his last action of the evening though, replaced by Cal Lawrence immediately afterwards.
An 86th minute free kick on the edge of the 'D' was lashed well by Mohammad around the wall and forced an excellent save from Jenkin, who parried the ball away strongly - en route to the bottom right corner - with a full stretch dive.
The Bears created another chance in the 91st minute as Aaron Niyonkuru cleverly released Tommy Duggan, but Jenkin did well to advance quickly off his line and suffocate Duggan into coughing the ball up before he could unleash a strike. Sichalwe nearly claimed a rare goal in the 96th as Jenkin deflected his close range attempt on to the inside of the post, but the score would ultimately remain unchanged at 1-0.
After five and a half minutes of stoppage time, the referee finally called the evening to a close with the Bears grabbing a valuable three points, the slender margin of victory barely reflecting their dominance on the night.
The result was an important one for the Bears and keeps them in touch with the contenders in the competition. They will back up on Sunday afternoon as they host high flying Charlestown Azzurri, who currently sit atop the ladder.
