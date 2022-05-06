Re-entering the fray to Stuck In The Middle With You, the Bears would be looking to continue having fun with their football, but less than a minute in, it was nearly a case of 'clowns to the left' and 'jokers to the right' as a lax passage of defensive play allowed Wood an opportunity. The Buds attacker looked to be his side's primary outlet, but his evening was thus far lacking end product and so it would prove once more on this occasion.