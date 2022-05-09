Hunter wineries, breweries and distilleries could benefit from a $20 million tourism funding pledge by the Coalition.
A re-elected Liberal-National government will invest $15 million in the wine, spirits and craft breweries sector, providing up to $100,000 in matched funding for small to medium-sized wineries, distilleries and beer producers for the construction or upgrade of cellar door or tourism-associated facilities such as restaurants, tour facilities and viewing platforms.
Advertisement
An additional $5 million will be provided through the Wine, Spirits and Craft Breweries Tourism Events program to provide up to $100,000 to tourism and local government organisations to create new events and experiences to attract tourists and showcase wineries, distilleries and craft beer makers.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was backing Australia's tourism operators to do what they do best.
"We're opening Australia's cellar doors to the world for more of our wine, spirit and craft beer producers," Mr Morrison said.
"A strong tourism industry means a strong economy.
"Tourism is key to our plan and this funding will help bring in more tourists to local businesses, meaning more people touring our breweries and wineries, more people buying products and ultimately businesses employing more people.
"Australia is a global tourism leader for our beaches, parks, wildlife, Indigenous culture and our cities, and there are huge opportunities for our wineries and distilleries to take advantage of the planeloads of tourists looking for a new experience as we emerge from COVID lockdowns."
Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said a strong economy was the bedrock of a successful tourism industry.
"A strong economy means our Government can cut taxes for tourism operators while investing more in promoting our country, building the infrastructure that improves the visitor experience and protecting the environment that helps drive tourist demand," Mr Tehan said.
"More than 60 per cent of distilleries are in rural and regional Australia and Australian wineries spread across 65 regions, so these programs will support regional Australia to diversify their tourism offerings, which is a key plank of our long-term tourism strategy."
Nationals candidate for Hunter, James Thomson said the Coalition has a plan to double tourism in the Hunter.
"This announcement will bring in more tourists to local Hunter businesses, meaning more people touring our breweries and wineries, more people buying local products and ultimately businesses employing more people," he said.
Advertisement
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.