Niyonkuru wanted in on the set piece action too, and his inswinging corner in the first minute of stoppage time found a diving Nathan Morris, who looped the ball only a whisker over the bar. A minute later, the half had drawn to a close, and it had been a stanza of almost total dominance from the slick Bears against the ladder leaders in terms of creativity; crucially, though, the scoreboard was yet to reflect their efforts.