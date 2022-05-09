The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Weston Bears unlucky in 3-2 loss to Charlestown Azzurri

By Tim Klingbiel, Bears Media Officer
Updated May 9 2022 - 8:38am, first published 4:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOAL: Jake Brownlow scored for the Bears in the 71st minute.

A desperately unlucky Weston Bears side went down 3-2 to competition leaders Charlestown Azzurri in a nail-biter at Rockwell Automation Park on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.