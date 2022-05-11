Former Cessnock resident Finnian Johnson will sing for a spot in The Voice Australia semi-finals in this Sunday's episode.
As reported last week, Johnson stole the show during his blind audition, turning the chairs of judges Rita Ora and Jess Mauboy with his performance of July by Noah Cyrus.
With Keith Urban and Guy Sebastian's teams already full, Johnson joined Mauboy's team after she used her 'block' to prevent him from choosing Ora.
Mauboy then put Johnson straight through to the battle rounds in the callback episode the following night.
He will sing off against the top six Team Jess contestants in this Sunday's episode for a spot in the semi-finals.
"To be in the final six of Team Jess is amazing. I feel like I'm one step closer to my dream," he said.
Johnson, 19, is now based in Newcastle and has returned to gigging in the local area.
Catch him at the Rutherford Hotel this Friday night; Newcastle Racecourse and Shortland Hotel on Saturday, and Pippi's at the Point on Sunday afternoon.
READ MORE: The Advertiser has covered Finnian's journey since he was chosen to attend the CMAA Junior Academy of Country Music in Tamworth as a 14-year-old in 2016. Take a look back at a few of our stories on Finnian when he was starting his career below:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
