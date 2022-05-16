A free talk about dealing with NDIS service providers will be held at Cessnock Library on Wednesday, May 18 as part of Law Week 2022.
Delivered by Legal Aid NSW, the in-person talk will cover consumer laws, rights, responsibilities and protections for NDIS participants. It will also include information about how to dispute decisions made by the NDIA.
Library services coordinator Rose-marie Walters said the talk would assist anyone who is dealing with the NDIS.
"The NDIS can be complex and difficult to navigate," Ms Walters said.
"A lawyer from Legal Aid will provide legally sound advice to assist those who may be struggling to navigate their through the system."
The talk will start at 2pm.
To register, visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries/Whats-on or call Cessnock Library on 4993 4399.
