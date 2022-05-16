The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Library hosts Law Week talk with a focus on the NDIS

May 16 2022 - 8:00pm
The talk will cover consumer laws, rights, responsibilities and protections for NDIS participants.

A free talk about dealing with NDIS service providers will be held at Cessnock Library on Wednesday, May 18 as part of Law Week 2022.

