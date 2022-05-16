Cessnock-raised singer Finnian Johnson's time on The Voice Australia has come to an end.
Johnson, 19, made it to the battle round episode (top 24) of this year's competition, which aired on Sunday night.
The top six of Team Jess was broken into pairs for the battle round, and Johnson faced off against fellow country singer Kaylee Bell, performing Fleetwood Mac's Landslide.
With the judges once again impressed by Johnson's bass tone, coach Jessica Mauboy chose him in her final three - therefore the top 12 of the whole competition - along with fellow battle round winners Faith Sosene and Jael Wena.
Mauboy later put Wena straight through to the semi-finals, and Johnson and Sosene went on to "sing for their life".
Johnson's version of Calum Scott's You Are The Reason was declared "magnificent" by Mauboy, but Sosene secured the semi-final spot with her show-stopping rendition of Aretha Franklin's Ain't No Way.
"Finn, you are powerful, I believe in you, I love you, and I'm so excited for you," Mauboy said to Johnson as he exited the stage.
In a social media post on Sunday night, Johnson said it was a "bittersweet" end to his Voice journey.
"Never in a million years did I think that I'd ever be able to achieve something as crazy as this, but I'm thankful for everyone that believes in me," he said.
"(Faith Sosene) you are an angel, and you deserve everything coming your way.
"Lastly, thank you (Jessica Mauboy) for taking me on the greatest adventure of my life so far.
"I may be finished here, but this is just the beginning for me, so don't blink guys!"
A former St Joseph's Lochinvar student, Johnson is now based in Newcastle and has returned to performing around the Hunter region.
His upcoming gigs include Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley on May 27, Shoal Bay Country Club on May 28 and Nelson Bay Bowling Club on May 29.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
