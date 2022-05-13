There were lots of hugs and a few tears at Vinnies Cessnock on Thursday when two long-serving volunteers had their last shifts in the store.
Store manager Gwenda Herring and volunteer Ros Radoll - who both volunteered at the store for about 10 years - have retired.
Gwenda managed the team of about 30 volunteers and worked on the shop floor, while Ros was part of the crew out the back, sorting and organising donations.
Funds raised in the store go towards Vinnies' life-changing services - which help to feed, clothe and house people in need - and Gwenda and Ros say it's been great to be able to help the community in this way.
"You just have to give back - that's how I was brought up," Ros said.
Both lifelong Cessnock residents, Gwenda and Ros say they will miss seeing the customers and the friends they have made over the years, but that it's simply time to move on.
"I'll be 70 this year, so I'm going to do my own thing for a while," Gwenda said.
A new manager hasn't yet been appointed, but Gwenda spent her last days at the store delegating roles between a few of the volunteers.
"They're a good team, everybody knows what they're doing," she said.
The Cessnock store welcomes new volunteers, especially on Saturday mornings.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer can register online at vinnies.org.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
