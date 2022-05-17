Cessnock residents will have the chance to engage with some of the world's finest writers and thinkers this week when the Sydney Writers' Festival is livestreamed to Cessnock Library.
From 10am to 5pm Friday to Sunday, the festival's headline events will be broadcast for free at the library, with the chance to participate in a live and local Q&A session at each event.
Famous authors and thinkers appearing at these events include Art Spiegelman, Steve Toltz, Barrie Cassidy, Maxine Beneba-Clarke, Rebecca Solnit and Liane Moriarty.
Library services coordinator Rose-marie Walters said participating in the festival was an exciting development for Cessnock Library.
"Cessnock's literary lovers will be able to join in the fun without having to leave town," Ms Walters said.
"I encourage everyone who loves a good book to get involved and join us at the library for the Sydney Writers' Festival."
Bookings are essential and can be made at cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries/Whats-on.
