Grab your Pinot Pals and Grigio Gals: The lineup has dropped for this year's Grapevine Gathering.
The music festival will return to the rolling hills of Roche Estate, Pokolbin on Saturday, October 15.
Hosted by The Inspired Unemployed, it will be headlined by UK indie rockers The Kooks and homegrown favourites Peking Duk and The Veronicas (who were both set to appear at last summer's gathering, which was cancelled just four days out due to a change in restrictions on singing and dancing at outdoor festivals).
The lineup also includes Ball Park Music, Confidence Man, Gus Dapperton, Jack River, Alice Skye, Nyxen and Becca Hatch, with more to be announced.
Presale starts May 25; register at grapevinegathering.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
