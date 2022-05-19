Feathered frames and glittery goggles were the order of the day at Cessnock VIEW Club's May meeting, when the club celebrated 100 years of The Smith Family.
VIEW clubs around the nation are marking the charity's centenary with the theme 'Make a Spectacle' - with members decorating opera glasses for the occasion.
The Smith Family was born on Christmas Eve 1922, after a group of five businessmen - who were saddened to learn about the extent of the childhood poverty in Australia - dressed as Santa and delivered toys to children in the Carlingford Boys' Home.
When they were asked who they were, the reply was: "Just call us The Smiths".
One hundred years on, The Smith Family helps more than 180,000 children and young people in Australia.
Since 1960 it has had the support of VIEW Clubs of Australia, which formed to support The Smith Family, while providing an outlet for the 'Voice, Interest and Education of Women'.
VIEW is now the largest community sponsor of The Smith Family's Learning for Life program, supporting the education of 1500 disadvantaged students around Australia.
Cessnock VIEW Club will turn 57 in July, and currently sponsors nine children through the Learning for Life program.
Along with its monthly meetings, the club holds fundraising events throughout the year, including raffles, bingo, fashion parades and friendship days.
Meetings are held at Cessnock Leagues Club on the third Thursday of the month at 11am, and new members are always welcome. Contact Kay on 4991 3899 or 0401 860 505 for inquiries.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
