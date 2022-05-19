The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock VIEW Club celebrates 100 years of The Smith Family

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:50am, first published 6:40am
COLOURFUL CELEBRATION: Cessnock VIEW Club members with their '100' spectacles, in recognition of the centenary of The Smith Family. Picture: Krystal Sellars

Feathered frames and glittery goggles were the order of the day at Cessnock VIEW Club's May meeting, when the club celebrated 100 years of The Smith Family.

