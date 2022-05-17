One of the most hotly-contested federal election campaigns Cessnock has experienced in many years will come to a conclusion this Saturday when voters head to the polls.
The Cessnock local government area is split over two marginal electorates - Hunter, where retiring Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon had his margin reduced to 3 per cent at the 2019 election, and Paterson, which Labor's Meryl Swanson holds with a 5 per cent margin.
The Coalition has made two significant funding announcements for local sport and recreation facilities in the past week: $3.75 million for a new netball complex at Kurri Kurri on Friday; and $1.5 million towards skate and BMX facilities at Cessnock and Bellbird on Tuesday morning.
The Kurri netball announcement follows Labor's commitment to fully fund the $7.5 million project. Liberal candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell said she will "fight for the rest" of the funding if elected.
Labor candidate for Hunter Dan Repacholi confirmed on Tuesday that his party would match the Coalition's funding pledge for the skate and BMX facilities if it wins government.
One Nation candidate for Hunter, Dale McNamara has also thrown his support behind a local sporting facility, pledging to fight for funding to upgrade Greta Central Park if he wins the seat.
Other significant announcements made during the campaign have included Labor's plan to establish its first Medicare urgent care clinic in Cessnock (one of 50 across the country); and to provide $373,000 for a lighting upgrade at Cessnock Sportsground.
The Coalition has committed $1 million for crime deterrent measures in areas of concern in the Paterson electorate, including Kurri Kurri; and will offer grants of up to $100,000 for wineries, breweries and distilleries for tourism-related infrastructure and events.
Prepoll voting has proven popular in both electorates, with more than 23,000 people in Hunter and 29,000 in Paterson already casting their votes.
Early voting centres at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre and Kurri Senior Citizens Centre will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday and until 6pm Friday.
Polling booths around the country will be open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday.
Find your nearest booth at aec.gov.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
