One Nation candidate for Hunter, Dale McNamara has pledged to secure the funding needed to upgrade Greta Central Park into a functional and modern sporting facility.
Mr McNamara met with Greta Branxton Colts rugby league club officials and families at the oval on Tuesday to inspect the grounds and hear their concerns.
Inadequate drainage, lighting, amenities, seating and shelter, and poor roads and parking are among the concerns that were raised by the club.
Cessnock City Council developed a masterplan for the site in 2019, which includes upgrades to the rugby league, cricket, tennis and horse sports facilities, a new playground, amenities building and car parking. The whole masterplan was costed at approximately $8.7 million.
Mr McNamara said if he is elected to the seat of Hunter, he will fight to secure the required federal and state funding necessary to upgrade the Greta Central Park facilities in line with the council masterplan.
"The Greta Branxton area is becoming home to many new families as new housing estates are approved and residences built. Greta is well serviced by road links, with the New England Highway running through town and the Hunter Expressway located only a short distance from town," he said.
"Greta has been left behind, though, with the quality of its sporting and recreational facilities.
"The Greta Oval is home to the Greta Branxton Colts. In its current state it is unsafe and not fit for purpose."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
