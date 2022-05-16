A re-elected Liberal-National government will invest $1.5 million in skating and BMX facilities in the Cessnock local government area.
The Coalition announced on Tuesday that it has committed $500,000 towards the Carmichael Park BMX Park at Bellbird, and $1 million towards the long-awaited Cessnock Regional Skate Park on Mount View Road.
The Nationals candidate for Hunter, James Thomson said the commitment would enable more young people to take up skating, scooting and riding, as the current facilities don't cater for beginners.
"Only a strong economy can invest in a stronger and healthier future for all communities and Hunter residents," Mr Thomson said.
"We've had a rough couple of years with the pandemic and the Coalition understand that in order for us to bounce back and have strong, healthy and resilient communities, we need to provide the facilities for that to occur."
The funding for the Carmichael Park project would go towards a new beginner-friendly pump track, including a new track and better areas to watch riders from.
The idea for the regional skate park on Mount View Road was first brought to Cessnock City Council in 2013.
Council will produce a draft design via feedback from school students, industry professionals and other interested community members at community engagement workshops.
The Nationals Senator for NSW, Perin Davey, said these projects were listed a high priority in council's 2020 Parks and Reserves Strategy and were well linked to the Coalition's Plan for Sport.
"Sport brings out the best in Australians, whether that's on the world stage or the local skate park or BMX track. That's why the Coalition will continue to invest strongly from the grassroots through to high performance sport," Ms Davey said.
"We're strongly focused on our sports and athletes including new Olympic sports like skateboarding, which is a young and spectacular sport as we prepare for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics in south east Queensland.
"Activities like skating, scooting and riding bring our community together. They also provide mental and physical health and social - particularly in relation to crime reduction - benefits."
Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce said the Coalition strongly believes that people who live in regional or remote areas should have access to services and facilities that will improve their lives.
"Only the Coalition Government will continue to deliver a better future for regional communities as part of our plan to build a strong economy and a stronger future," he said.
Later on Tuesday morning, Labor candidate for Hunter Dan Repacholi confirmed his party would match this funding pledge if elected.
"I am fully supportive of this project and a Labor Government will deliver this if elected," Mr Repacholi said.
"For the past decade the Liberal-National government have neglected our region and we have missed out on our fair share."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
