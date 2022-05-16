The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/News/Federal Election
Federal Election
Updated

Coalition commits $1.5m for Cessnock skate facilities

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated May 17 2022 - 1:47am, first published May 16 2022 - 11:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUNDING BOOST: Nationals candidate for Hunter James Thomson, Cessnock City Councillor Paul Dunn and NSW Nationals Senator Perin Davey at Carmichael Park, Bellbird.

A re-elected Liberal-National government will invest $1.5 million in skating and BMX facilities in the Cessnock local government area.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.