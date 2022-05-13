The Advertiser - Cessnock
Liberals commit $3.75 million to Kurri netball redevelopment

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated May 13 2022 - 9:57am, first published 7:30am
PLANS: Kurri District Business Chamber vice-president Toby Thomas, Cessnock City Council Ward D councillor Paul Paynter, Liberal candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell and Cessnock deputy mayor John Moores at Booth Park on Friday.

A re-elected Liberal-National government will put $3.75 million towards a new netball facility at Booth Park, Kurri Kurri.

Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

Local News

