A re-elected Liberal-National government will put $3.75 million towards a new netball facility at Booth Park, Kurri Kurri.
Liberal candidate for Paterson, Brooke Vitnell made the announcement on Friday and said if she is elected to the seat, she will lobby for the government to cover the rest of the $7.5 million project.
The project was identified by Cessnock City Council on a shortlist of infrastructure projects that it has put forward for federal funding.
Incumbent Paterson MP Meryl Swanson announced on April 27 that Labor would provide the funds to cover the whole project if it wins the election.
Ms Vitnell said the Coalition funding pledge had been costed by the Parliamentary Budget Office.
"If I have the honour and privilege of being elected, I will fight for the rest," she said.
"I'm passionate about community infrastructure, and the infrastructure here in Kurri Kurri has been neglected for a really long time."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
