English comedian and honorary Aussie, Ross Noble returns to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre this Thursday night with his brand-new show, On the Go. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are on sale at the box office and at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
The Harrington Circus Show will be at Cessnock Showground this week. Show times are 6.30pm Thursday and Friday; 1pm, 4pm and 6.30pm Saturday; and 11am and 3pm Sunday. Book by messaging 'The Harrington Circus Show' on Facebook.
Advertisement
Abermain Bowling Club: Sunday, Sunset Duo (Shirley and Brian Appleyard), Wendy Wood and Bob Easter. 1pm-4pm, entry $10.
Brokenwood Wines: Saturday, Bobby C.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Cass Eleven. Saturday, Big Waves.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Saturday, Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody. Tickets at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Wez Thompson. Saturday, 2GoodReasons.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Tom Freeman; Lovely Day Duo. Saturday, Karen O'Shea; Thomas James.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Tim Harding.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Saturday, Rock Rhapsody '80s and '90s party.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Project X Trio. Saturday, Mike Horbacz; Brass Monkey. Sunday, Rox.
Huntlee Tavern: Saturday, The Core. Sunday, Pistol Pete.
Ironbark Hill Vineyard Pokolbin: Saturday, Darren. Sunday, Anthony Lee.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Bernie.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Trinity Woodhouse.
Paxton Hotel: Friday, Mick and Macca.
Peden's Hotel: Saturday, Tim Harding.
Railway Hotel Cessnock: Friday, Damien. Saturday, The Avenue.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, Loko. Saturday, Overload.
Advertisement
The Mighty Hunter Valley: Saturday, BH Duo. Sunday, Piper Butcher.
Vincent St Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Darren. Saturday, Redline.
Legal Aid NSW will deliver a free talk about dealing with NDIS service providers will be given at Cessnock Library at 2pm Wednesday (May 18) as part of Law Week 2022. Read more here.
The library will also host a livestream of the Sydney Writers' Festival headline events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week, including the opportunity to participate in a live and local Q&A session at each event. Read more here.
Registrations for the Law Week talk and Sydney Writers' Festival events can be made online at cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries/Whats-on or by calling the library on 4993 4399.
Saturday, May 28: Hunter Valley Avicultural Society bird sale at Cessnock Basketball Stadium.
Advertisement
Saturday, May 28: The Boy from New Jersey (starring Walter Ciappara as Frankie Valli) at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
May 28-29: Big Ram Beer and BBQ Festival Hunter Valley at Hope Estate, Pokolbin.
Thursday, June 9: Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre.
Saturday, June 18: Hunter Valley Wine and Beer Festival at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley.
Got an event coming up that you'd like to promote? Email the details to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.