What's on around Cessnock and beyond: May 18-24, 2022

May 17 2022 - 8:00am
LAUGHS: Ross Noble will bring his latest show, On the Go, to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre this Thursday night.

COMEDY SHOW

English comedian and honorary Aussie, Ross Noble returns to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre this Thursday night with his brand-new show, On the Go. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are on sale at the box office and at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.

