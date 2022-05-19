Cessnock's Helen Walker-McCready has been recognised for her work to support the invisible victims of crime: children with parents in prison.
Ms Walker-McCready, who has volunteered with SHINE for Kids for more than a decade, has been named as the 2022 recipient of the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Chairman's Medal.
SHINE for Kids supports children with incarcerated parents, working to strengthen their connection to community and family through education, support and mentoring.
Charitable foundation chair Jennifer Leslie said National Volunteer Week was a fitting time to acknowledge the tremendous contribution Ms Walker-McCready has made supporting children with a parent in custody.
"Helen's dedication and giving spirit has seen her become a central figure in SHINE, a wonderful organisation that aims to lessen the psychological trauma and emotional and social impact experienced by children as a result of their parent's imprisonment," Ms Leslie said.
"She not only dedicates hours of volunteering every month, but is always the first to lend a hand when the team is short of volunteers.
"Helen's warmth and ability to connect with people sees the children at SHINE gravitate to her. She has a natural ability to relate to people with empathy and understanding in a non-judgmental way.
"Her fun and open personality means she's a hit when it comes to play activities, while her willingness to listen makes it easy for the children to open up and talk.
"When we considered her additional service to the local Salvation Army, as well as her support of the Rural Fire Service during bushfire season, Helen was a standout choice from a pool of extremely worthy nominees as this year's winner of the Chairman's Medal."
First presented in 2018 in honour of the charitable foundation's former chair, the late Michael Slater, the Chairman's Medal is recognition for an outstanding volunteer who sets aside their own priorities to better the community.
Ms Walker-McCready said she volunteers to make a difference in the lives of others.
"SHINE for Kids means a lot to me. It took a while to get to know the children and they need to have trust in us too, but now it's lovely to see them smile, laugh and play games, reading books and colouring in stencils, which they all love to do," she said.
"You feel that you've made a positive impact and difference to their lives. It's not about you. It's what you can do for others.
"One day a family came into my work to thank me for everything I had done for them. They said that I had made a big difference and provided help when they needed it. They were leaving the area but wanted to drop in and say thank you."
SHINE for Kids CEO Julie Hourigan Ruse said Ms Walker-McCready is a vital member of the team.
"Helen has contributed much to SHINE for Kids during an incredible 10 years with us, from setting up play areas and engaging shy children in activities to assisting families during drop-in services, Helen gives every person she encounters kindness and every task, large or small, the same committed attention," she said.
"Because of this commitment and knowledge, she often takes new volunteers under her wing, guiding them and ensuring our families receive the best possible support. She is vital to our team and we have gained so much from having her on board."
SHINE (an acronym for Support, Hope, Inspire, Nurture and Empower) for Kids is the only national charity supporting children with incarcerated parents from infancy to adulthood.
Ms Hourigan Ruse said children with an incarcerated parent are the invisible victims of crime face and many challenges when their parent is imprisoned including separation, trauma, stigma and poverty.
"For 40 years, SHINE for Kids has supported children from birth to adulthood who have been affected by the criminal justice system. Our programs maintain family connection and work with children to navigate an extremely difficult time, ultimately, helping to break the cycle of intergenerational disadvantage," she said.
Along with Ms Walker-McCready being awarded the Chairman's Medal, SHINE for Kids will receive a $5000 grant to be used for volunteer training, development and recognition.
This is in addition to the $150,000 the charitable foundation has granted SHINE across three previous projects, helping to facilitate its important work in both the Hunter and NSW Central West.
Ms Walker-McCready will be presented with the Chairman's Medal at the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation grant ceremony on May 26.
