Cessnock City Council has put out a call for residents to help with the organisation and running of its Section 355 volunteer management committees.
Council facilitates a number of community-based committees to assist with the operation of some of its facilities, such as tennis courts and community halls, Marthaville Arts and Cultural Centre, and Tidy Towns.
Council is currently looking for volunteers to join any of its 18 community committees. Volunteering involves differing tasks depending on the type of committee.
The committees and their roles include:
- Community Halls and Mulbring Tennis Courts (booking enquiries, cleaning and facility inspections, reporting maintenance items, collection of hire fees, engagement with regular hirers, attending regular committee meetings).
- Marthaville Arts and Cultural Centre (facility usage management, reporting maintenance items, general cleaning and organising grounds keeping, engagement with regular hirers, attending regular committee meetings).
- Tidy Towns (Improving the image of the town, litter collection, park upgrades, etc., heritage conservation and promotion, bush regeneration).
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the city's wonderful volunteers contribute so much to making our community a better place to live, work and play.
"The benefits of volunteering not only extend to the community, but also to the individual who can pick up new skills, meet new people and gain new experiences," he said.
"Volunteers play an important role in many aspects of community life, including social, sporting, cultural, and environmental activities. If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, I encourage you to come along to one of the meetings."
A number of public meetings will be held during July for anyone who is interested in joining a committee.
To find out more, visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Volunteer.
