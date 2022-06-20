The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

Cessnock City Council calls for volunteers for community-based committees

June 20 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Bellbird Community Hall is just one of the community facilities run by a volunteer management committee.

Are you looking to do something rewarding for your local community?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.