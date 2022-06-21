The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock Goannas to wear green socks on June 25 for bowel cancer awareness

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:09am, first published June 21 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD CAUSE: Cessnock Goannas players Olivia Rostron, Noah Rootes and Jorja Southwell with the green socks the Goannas will wear this Saturday. Picture: Krystal Sellars

The Cessnock Goannas will have two extra men on the field, in spirit, when they take on Kurri Kurri in the local derby this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.