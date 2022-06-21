The Cessnock Goannas will have two extra men on the field, in spirit, when they take on Kurri Kurri in the local derby this weekend.
The Goannas' four senior sides will don green socks as part of a fundraising promotion for Bowel Cancer Australia.
The socks will bear the names of former Goannas players Mitchell Day and Alex Davey, who both sadly died from bowel cancer at a young age - Mitchell in December 2017 aged 32, and Alex in May this year, aged 29.
Club secretary Cherie Douglas said Mitch and Alex were both much-loved Goannas, who have strong family ties to the club.
Douglas said the fundraiser is being held this weekend as June is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.
But it's fitting that the Goannas will face their local rivals.
"I'm sure the boys would have loved to be playing Kurri," she said.
"They'll be there in spirit - every team will have two extra players on the field."
Douglas said the club has rallied in support of the cause - something the Goannas do best.
"Football is like a whole other village - if someone suffers hardships, everyone bands together," she said.
Douglas said she hopes the promotion can raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, and the importance of early detection.
Socks are for sale for $10 a pair (text your order to 0417 430 670), and the club is running an online raffle (see Cessnock Goannas RLFC on Facebook for more).
The ladies league tag side will take on Raymond Terrace at Lakeside Sporting Complex at 1.45pm Saturday, while the Goannas mens' sides are in action at Kurri Kurri, with under-19s at 10.30am, reserve grade at 1.30pm and first grade at 3pm.
The Goannas are hoping to make it three wins on the trot in first grade after a 11-10 win over Macquarie on Saturday, while the Bulldogs will be hoping to bounce back after their 28-7 loss to Wests.
A last-minute field goal from winger Honeti Tuha sealed Cessnock's victory at Lyall Peacock Oval.
Trailing 10-0 early in the second half, the Goannas fought back with tries to Pita Godinet and Tuha to even the score with eight minutes remaining, before Tuha's kick secured the win.
In the clash at Kurri Sportsground, the Bulldogs led 7-6 at half-time thanks to a James Smith field goal on the buzzer, but Wests scored five unanswered tries in the second half to run away with the game.
The Goannas sit in fifth place on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder with seven wins and five losses, while the Bulldogs are last with two wins, eight losses and two games in hand.
The Bulldogs' catch-up game against Central at St John Oval, which was scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed to a later date.
LADDER: Maitland 19, Souths 16, Central 15, Macquarie 14, Cessnock 14, Wyong 12, The Entrance 10, Wests 4, Lakes 4, Kurri 4.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
