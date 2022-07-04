The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

The Williams Brothers bring 'Twist and Shout: A Salute to Rock 'n' Roll' to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLASSICS: Renowned vocal trio The Williams Brothers will bring 'Twist and Shout: A Salute to Rock 'n' Roll' to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre this Saturday night.

A show that celebrates the hits of the rock 'n' roll legends of the 1950s and '60s is coming to Cessnock this Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.