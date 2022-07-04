A show that celebrates the hits of the rock 'n' roll legends of the 1950s and '60s is coming to Cessnock this Saturday night.
Internationally-renowned vocal trio The Williams Brothers will bring Twist and Shout: A Salute to Rock 'n' Roll to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, supported by their own multi-award winning band The Shy Guys.
Advertisement
Twist and Shout is a non-stop journey through the greatest songs of all time, with tributes to Elvis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Roy Orbison, The Everly Brothers, Little Richard, Del Shannon, Jerry Lee Lewis and Australia's Johnny O'Keefe, as well as the No 1 hits of The Bee Gees, The Beatles, The Monkees and The Hollies, to name a few.
The Williams Brothers are the sons of one of Australia's leading rock 'n' roll pioneers, Warren Williams, and were born to carry on the tradition of one of the greatest eras in music history.
They recapture these magical hit songs with harmony that only brothers can produce.
Hit after hit, they bring these songs back to life in a stunning audio-visual production that will have audiences dancing in the aisles - it's a must-see show for all rock 'n' roll fans.
The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available at the CPAC box office, by calling 4993 4266 or online at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
ALSO PLAYING AT CPAC THIS MONTH:
July 11: NAIDOC Week film screenings (Angels Gather Here, Cheeky Dog and Ringtone).
July 15: Junkyard Beats' The Box Show.
July 22 and 23: Menopause the Musical.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.