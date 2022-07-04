The following roads have been added to the list of closures around the Cessnock LGA:
Advertisement
Earlier closures included:
The weekend's wet weather has forced the closure of several roads around the Cessnock local government area.
A 24-hour total of 80.6mm of rain was recorded at the Cessnock Airport weather station up to 9am Monday.
As of 10.20am Monday, the following roads were closed due to flooding or water over the road:
McDonalds Road and Hermitage Road, Pokolbin, which had been partially closed on Sunday, have reopened.
Teams from Cessnock City Council are on their way to the Wollombi area to further assess closures. Council's website and Facebook page will be updated with information about road closures throughout the day.
With further heavy rain forecast throughout Monday, residents along the Wollombi Brook have been told to prepare for "isolation and possible evacuation" as the region's rivers continue to rise.
Residents are reminded never to drive through floodwater. Be aware of driving hazards such as mud, debris, damaged roads, fallen trees and branches. If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, storm drains, low-lying areas and floodwaters.
If you need assistance, call the SES on 132 500. In an emergency, call 000.
The SES attended 48 callouts in Cessnock in the past 24 hours, with the Cessnock City Unit assisted by Cessnock District Rescue Squad, the Singleton and Camden Haven SES units, and North Rothbury and Mulbring RFS crews.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Cessnock Advertiser stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.