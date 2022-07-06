Cessnock City Council's #supportlocalcessnock social media promotion continues into the new financial year, with this month's campaign focusing on the recreation and tourism activities on offer in Cessnock.
Anyone who enters the campaign in July will have the opportunity to win tickets to Hunter Valley Wildlife Park.
To win, all you need to do post a photo to social media with 25 words or less about your favourite recreational activity in the Cessnock LGA, be it an attraction or tourism business, your favourite park, playground or recreational area.
"With so many amazing things to do across our local government area, I know it will be hard for people to pick just one that's why we encourage entering multiple times," Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said.
"Whether it's spending a summers day at Branxton pool, taking a steam train ride at Richmond Vale, having a barbeque at Bridges Hill Park, or enjoying a day with your family at Hunter Valley Wildlife Park, tell us what you love doing and you'll have a chance to win."
Make sure you set your post to public, and use the hashtag #supportlocalcessnock. Winners will be selected randomly. Entries close July 31.
