Businesses in the Cessnock local government area are being encouraged to sign up for the Support Local Product Champion Program.
Cessnock City Council received a $150,000 grant under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program to strengthen the Support Local campaign in the 2022/23 financial year, and is using the grant to launch the Product Champion program.
Advertisement
The program will offer weekly advertising in the Cessnock Advertiser and on social media, promoting one new Product Champion business every week.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal is encouraging businesses across the local government area to get involved.
"This is a great opportunity for local businesses to give their products and services an extra push," Cr Suvaal said.
"I am encouraging business operators to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase what they do to the people of the Cessnock local government area."
Local businesses can sign up for this free marketing opportunity by completing a business profile at advancecessnock.com.au. Limited spots are available, so act quickly.
Business owners can also keep up to date with information on business support, local campaigns, grant opportunities and workshops at Advance Greater Cessnock's Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.