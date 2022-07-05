The Advertiser - Cessnock
Wollombi Road Providore wins Best Small Business award at 2022 Sydney Markets Fresh Awards

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated July 5 2022 - 12:59am, first published 12:00am
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Michael Jenness, Lisa Cussen, Paula Bower, Georga Scott and Craig Parkinson celebrate Wollombi Road Providore's win.

Cessnock business Wollombi Road Providore has taken out the Best Small Business category at the 2022 Sydney Markets' Fresh Awards.

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

