Cessnock business Wollombi Road Providore has taken out the Best Small Business category at the 2022 Sydney Markets' Fresh Awards.
After a two-year hiatus, the awards were presented at a much-anticipated gala event at ICC Sydney on June 29.
This year's awards saw 63 finalists from NSW and the ACT recognised across 17 categories, including florists, greengrocers, providores, wholesalers and content creators.
Wollombi Road Providore was up against Randwick's Daily Fresh, Summer Hill Village Fruit Shop and Thirroul Fruit Barn in the Best Small Business category.
Store owner Michael Jenness said it was a lovely surprise to win the award.
"We were just happy to be a finalist. We had some big competition. To be recognised in that way is terrific," he said.
The providore currently employs 18 staff, after expanding to offer takeaway coffee and ready-made meals in the past 12 months.
"We are always trying to evolve," Mr Jenness said.
Sydney Markets CEO Brad Latham took great pride in recognising the hard work and dedication of those working within the fresh produce and floral industries at the night of celebration.
"The Fresh Award contenders are some of the heroes of our industry. They have had to navigate some of the most challenging times in business both with the pandemic and natural disasters, yet not only have they survived, many have thrived," he said.
"These small businesses have remained cornerstones of our local communities, pivoting and adapting to ensure they can continue to service their customers."
John Pearson, chairman of Sydney Markets added: "These businesses are a credit to themselves, and to the industry in general. They work tirelessly to deliver top quality produce, customer service and value for money. Sydney Markets has been looking forward to commemorating our Fresh Awards finalists and winners with an awards ceremony like we have not seen before - and tonight's event did not disappoint."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
