Wednesday flood update: What's happening in and around Cessnock

This will be our last blog update for today. Stay tuned to Cessnock City Council's page for road closures, the Bureau of Meteorology for weather warnings and the State Emergency Service for emergency information.
Wilderness Road, Rothbury has been added to the list of local road closures on on Wednesday afternoon, while Sawyers Gully Road is among the roads that have reopened.
Gillards Road and De Beyers Road, Pokolbin and Mount View Road, Mount View have also reopened. See the full list of road closures at cessnock.nsw.gov.au/News/Closures.
More rain is expected in Cessnock throughout the evening. Residents are reminded never to drive through floodwater, and to be aware of driving hazards such as mud, debris, damaged roads, fallen trees and branches.
Wet conditions are significantly impacting local roads, and motorists are urged to take care. About 15 vehicles were damaged by a large pothole on Buchanan Road on Tuesday evening, with a local mechanic praised for stopping to help the drivers.
The Wollombi Brook at Wollombi peaked at 14.2 metres at 1am Wednesday, and by 2pm Wednesday was at 12.94 metres and falling slowly, with major flooding occurring in the district.
The township of Broke was ordered to evacuate, with about 100 residents being transferred to the evacuation centre that is operating out of Cessnock Leagues Club.
Elsewhere in the Hunter:
- Gillieston Heights is isolated and the New England Highway is among multiple roads that have been closed around Maitland today, as the Hunter River continues to rise;
- A warning has been issued to Singleton, where Ausgrid may switch off the power if conditions worsen.
Several road closures remain in place around the Cessnock local government area on Wednesday as rain continues to fall on the city.
The full length of Sawyers Gully Road has been closed due to poor road conditions, with Cessnock City Council maintenance teams currently in attendance.
A council spokepserson said the city's road infrastructure has been significantly impacted by this week's flooding event.
"With many roads across the local government area still underwater, cutting off some communities, council is not yet able to assess the full extent of the damage," the spokesperson said.
"Our crews have been out in force and working through the night as they continue to assess and respond to this flood event.
"We ask that residents keep in mind that the roads that are closed cover a large area, and teams are doing their best to make their way around to reopen roads as quickly as possible. Roads need to be assessed for damage, and we need to ensure they're safe before reopening.
"This event comes just four months after the March flood. We appreciate the community's patience at this time.
"Residents are reminded never to drive through floodwater. Be aware of driving hazards such as mud, debris, damaged roads, fallen trees and branches, and avoid any unnecessary travel."
The following roads remain closed as of 11am Wednesday:
The following roads have reopened:
A number of houses across the LGA, including some in South Cessnock and Weston, were reportedly impacted by flooding on Tuesday.
Many properties in Wollombi - including the town's iconic tavern - have also been inundated.
An evacuation order was issued to Wollombi and surrounding villages on Tuesday evening, and the flood level peaked at 14.2 metres around 1am Wednesday (1.1 metres higher than the 2007 level).
Elsewhere in the Hunter:
- The entire township of Broke has been ordered to leave, and will be transferred to the evacuation centre at Cessnock Leagues Club, with Singleton also predicted to flood on Wednesday.
- Gillieston Heights has become an 'island' again, as it did after the April 2015 super storm, with Cessnock Road cut at the Cliftleigh and Maitland ends.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
