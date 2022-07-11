He has performed all over Australia, but for Hypnotik, there's nothing as exciting as a hometown show.
The Cessnock-born illusionist and hypnotist - aka Scott Foster - will bring his latest show, Hallucinate, to East Cessnock Bowling Club this Saturday night.
Hypnotik has recently returned to Cessnock after 18 months on the road with Hudsons Circus, where he was the ringmaster, performed his magic, learned trapeze and even looked after the horses and camels.
He has picked up a few tricks on the road, and is looking forward to incorporating them into his new show.
The combination of hypnosis and illusion makes Hypnotik's show one-of-a-kind - you never know what is going to happen.
"I want people to walk away not knowing if that was real or made up," he said.
"It's the unknown; it's something you can't explain."
The show is for audiences aged 18 and over, and starts at 8pm Saturday (doors open at 7.30pm). Tickets are $30 and can be booked via the club on 4990 1444.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
