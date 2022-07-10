Wollombi residents have been allowed to return to their homes with caution as the flood threat eased over the weekend.
The State Emergency Service advises residents to drive carefully, make sure their property is safe before entering, check in on their neighbours if safe to do so, and check on animals and livestock.
Many local roads remain closed on Monday due to flooding and wash-aways, including Great North Road from Blaxlands Arm to George Downes Drive, due to a landslip at Bucketty.
Other roads in the Wollombi area that are still closed include Yango Creek Road, Cedar Creek Road, Saw Pit Road and Murrays Run Road.
Roads in Congewai are open up to Wombat Bottom, about 200 metres past Crawford Bridge.
Wollombi Road from Cessnock and Paynes Crossing Road from Broke have reopened.
See the full list of road closures on Cessnock City Council's website.
A Community Relief Centre is being established at Wollombi Community Hall and will be open Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday this week.
Elsewhere in the Hunter:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
