The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

'It's like Groundhog Day': Homes in Abermain, Weston and South Cessnock flooded again

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated July 8 2022 - 7:50am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLEAN-UP BEGINS: Abermain resident Michelle Beauchamp throws flood-damaged items into a skip on Friday. Picture: Krystal Sellars

After experiencing three floods in 15 years, Abermain resident Michelle Beauchamp is pragmatic about the situation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.