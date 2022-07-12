The Advertiser - Cessnock
Testers Hollow upgrade a 'complex job': Transport for NSW

Krystal Sellars
Krystal Sellars
July 12 2022 - 7:30pm
CONCERNS: Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson and Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal at Testers Hollow last Wednesday.

Floodwater at Testers Hollow has exceeded the height of the new road that is under construction, raising concerns in the community that the new road may not be 'flood-free' after all.

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

